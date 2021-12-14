Jefferson County Coroner asks for help locating families of 3 dead men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating the families of three dead men.

Kenneth Wayne Hendon, 81. (Source: The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office)

The coroner’s office says 81-year-old Kenneth Wayne Hendon was a resident of Hoover.

He died on Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of River Haven Drive in Hoover.

The coroner’s office says Hendon was a tenant at Diversicare of Riverchase, and under the care of Compassus Hospice. He died of natural causes.

All attempts to locate family have failed.

Bruce Richard Higdon, 82. (Source: The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office)

The coroner’s office says 82-year-old Bruce Richard Higdon was a resident of Birmingham.

He died on Dec. 7 at 10:13 in the 900 block of 46th Street West in Birmingham.

The coroner’s office says Higdon was found unresponsive inside his private residence by police performing a welfare check at the request of a friend. The decedent lived alone, and friends have no knowledge of the decedent’s family. He died of natural causes.

All attempts to locate his family have failed.

The coroner’s office says 73-year-old William Henry Foster Jr. was a resident of Irondale.

He died on Dec. 10 at 9:46 a.m. in the 1500 block of Hillside Drive in Irondale.

The coroner’s office says Foster Jr. was found unresponsive inside his private residence by a neighbor performing a welfare check. He lived alone, and neighbors have no knowledge of the decedent’s family. His cause of death is pending, with no evidence of trauma or foul play associated.

All attempts to locate family have failed.

If you have any information on any of these men, please contact Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.