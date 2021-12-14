Homewood Antiques will soon close it’s doors after being in business for over a decade

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - An Edgewood antiques store will soon be closing its doors.

The owner of Homewood Antiques has been renting the space on Oxmoor Road in Homewood for more than a decade, but the building sold recently and now they have only a short time pack up and leave.

A note on the door of Homewood Antiques thanks loyal customers for keeping them in business for 11 years.

It explains the business has been asked to leave and the store will officially close in February.

“I found out on December the 3rd that my building had sold and that my lease would not be renewed,” said owner, Chris Collins.

She said she’s now scrambling to clear out the packed 10,000 square foot space saying the news was quite the blow to get during the holiday season.

“This building doesn’t just represent me; this building represents small businesses. We have over 40+ small businesses within our store, most of them female-owned, and I would say about 50% of them Homewood residents as well,” Collins said.

Collins said she wasn’t given a heads up that the building would soon be changing hands.

She said someone from Red Rock Realty emailed her saying the building was sold.

She’s looking for a new place now but doesn’t think she’ll be able to find something in the Edgewood community and fears she’ll lose her business completely.

“There’ve been a lot of tears. We have vendor, dealers in our store with a lot of tears. It was really hurtful because we’ve been there for over a decade. We were really instrumental in the revitalization of that area. It impacts me because this was my dream to build a store like this. I did this by choice. It was something I wanted, and I worked really hard to build it. But it hurts me more for the people that are with me, the people who trusted me and the people that have all worked together to make this store up and it’s like the end of a story. It’s like the last chapter,” Collins said.

WBRC Fox 6 News reached out to Red Rock Realty to find out what will go into the space once Homewood Antiques leaves.

In a statement, the Principal for Red Rock Realty, Jack Little, said:

“We are very pleased to have had the opportunity to lead an investment group in the purchase of 930 Oxmoor Road in downtown Edgewood, currently the home of Homewood Antiques. The building, and downtown Edgewood as a whole, has a rich history and deep connection to the neighborhood that we hope to contribute to going forward. We are in discussions with prospective tenants for the property that we believe will be well received by the community. We understand that there are rumors circulating about our involvement with the effort to designate downtown Edgewood as an “Entertainment District”. However, we were unaware of that effort until recently. We have not had conversations with the city or prospective tenants regarding the “Entertainment District” as it has no bearing on our redevelopment plans. We are excited that Red Dot Gallery plans to remain in their space on Stuart Street. We wish nothing but the best to Homewood Antiques and its vendors going forward. We look forward to sharing more with you soon.”

