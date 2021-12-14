LawCall
Helicopter crashes on interstate in Louisiana

By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - State police are on the scene of a helicopter crash on I-10 in Louisiana, WVUE reported.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. local time Tuesday. The helicopter crashed on I-10 Eastbound at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge, according to Louisiana State Police.

Reports of injuries were not readily available.

I-10 eastbound was closed, and traffic is being diverted to US Hwy. 51 southbound. I-55 southbound was also closed.

Around 20,000 people lost power in Kenner around the same time as the crash. A spokesperson for Entergy has not yet responded to a request for comment.

