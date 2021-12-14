First Alert for warmer temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting out the day chilly with a wide range in temperatures this morning. Some spots north of I-20/59 are in the low to mid 30s. Areas farther south are warmer in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Patchy frost can’t be ruled out. You might want to heat up your car for a few minutes. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us quiet with a mostly clear sky. We are watching a weak disturbance out west that’s producing cloud cover and a few showers in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, and western Mississippi. We may see a few extra clouds move into west Alabama today, but we should remain dry. The big story in the short-term is the warming trend on the way. Temperatures this afternoon will end up five to seven degrees warmer than yesterday with a high near 67°F. Plan for a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. It should be a comfortable afternoon to go out for a walk or to do a little bit of yard work. If you plan on being outside this evening, temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 50s by 6 PM.

Wednesday’s Forecast: We will likely start Wednesday morning off mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Some spots in northeast Alabama could drop into the upper 30s. Tomorrow looks to be a dry and warm afternoon with a partly cloudy sky with highs approaching 70°F. Cloud cover will begin to increase, but we should still see some sunshine. Winds will continue from the southeast at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph.

Warm Weather Continues for the End of the Week: Overnight lows are forecast to trend warmer as we head into Thursday and Friday morning. We will likely see temperatures drop into the 50s for both mornings thanks to southerly winds and extra cloud cover. Temperatures during the afternoon hours are forecast to climb into the lower 70s Thursday and Friday. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower in far northwest Alabama Thursday evening as a cold front approaches the state. I think most of us will remain dry. The front will lift northwards towards Tennessee Friday as a warm front keeping us warm and mostly cloudy Friday. An isolated shower will be possible Friday, but once again most of us will remain dry. Rain chance Friday afternoon and evening at 20%.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front over the weekend. Rain chances are forecast to increase Saturday afternoon and evening at 60%. We will likely stay cloudy Saturday with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures are forecast to drop Saturday evening as colder air moves into the state. We will likely wake up Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid 40s with a small chance for widely scattered showers. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will trend slightly below average with highs in the low to mid 50s. A weak disturbance along the front could produce an additional round of showers Sunday evening into Monday morning across Alabama. Timing and coverage of showers remains uncertain at this time. The GFS model is wetter while the European model is showing a drier and colder solution to start out next week.

Looking Ahead: A lot of people are curious about our weather as we inch closer to Christmas late next week. The long-range forecast is showing dry weather for the middle part of next week around the 22nd and 23rd. Temperatures next week will likely start out with highs in the 50s but we could warm up well into the 60s by Christmas Eve. Rain may be possible Christmas weekend as another cold front approaches the state. It remains way too early to know if it will be a cold Christmas. It looks a little unsettled around this time period. A lot can change between now and late next week. We will monitor the forecasts and keep you updated.

