Fallen Mountain Brook officer honored, killed 31 years ago

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Tibbett Street in Mountain Brook was closed for a time Tuesday morning in honor of fallen officer Theron Houlditch.

Officer Houlditch was killed after being hit by a motorcycle while he was checking on a stranded vehicle on December 14, 1990.

The honor guard lowered the flag in his memory in front of Mountain Brook City Hall. Then Mountain Brook Police officers held a procession to the police memorial on Oak Street, where they placed a wreath in Officer Houlditch’s name.

