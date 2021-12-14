LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Fallen Mountain Brook officer honored, killed 31 years ago

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Tibbett Street in Mountain Brook was closed for a time Tuesday morning in honor of fallen officer Theron Houlditch.

Officer Houlditch was killed after being hit by a motorcycle while he was checking on a stranded vehicle on December 14, 1990.

The honor guard lowered the flag in his memory in front of Mountain Brook City Hall. Then Mountain Brook Police officers held a procession to the police memorial on Oak Street, where they placed a wreath in Officer Houlditch’s name.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The UAB Campus
UPDATE: UAB Police give ‘all clear’ after asking people to shelter in place
Deandre Charleston, 22.
Man arrested after dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount Co.
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Bo Nix (10) throws ball between Auburn and Arkansas at...
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to transfer
Roland Thibado
UPDATE: 3 people arrested in connection to 12-year-old shot in St. Clair County
House explosion, fire kills man in Cottondale
‘I couldn’t believe that’: One person killed in home explosion, fire in Cottondale

Latest News

Santa will ride Hoover fire truck
Santa neighborhood drive-through in Hoover
Talladega College donation.
Talladega College receives $2.5M donation for student scholarships
House explosion, fire kills man in Cottondale
‘I couldn’t believe that’: One person killed in home explosion, fire in Cottondale
The ZeroZero Foundation was started in 2020 and aims to give children the opportunity to learn...
A career in sports, but not on the field thanks to the ZeroZero Foundation