Cullman Elks Lodge accepting donations for Kentucky disaster relief

(KSLA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Elks Lodge is accepting donations of items needed, as well as monetary donations, for their Disaster Relief Fund that is directed towards the tornado victims in Kentucky.

R.E. Garrison Trucking donated an 18-wheeler and a driver to take the donated items to those in need.

Items needed include:

  • water (both bottled and in galloons)
  • Non-perishable food items
  • Blankets
  • Pillows & pillow cases
  • Baby food
  • Baby formula
  • Diapers
  • Toiletry items (such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, tooth paste, tooth brushes, feminine hygiene items, etc.)
  • Adult diapers
  • First aid items (including pain and fever reducers, etc.)
  • Cleaning supplies (such as Clorox, garbage bags, etc.)
  • Pet food

Clothes are not requested at this time.

The lodge is collecting donations on Tuesday, December 14 through Thursday, December 16. Collection times are from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the lodge, located on Brantley Ave below Bill Smith Pontiac.

The truck will leave for Benton, Kentucky on Friday, December 17.

Monetary donations can be given on-line, here (Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund) or it can be dropped off at the Elks Lodge.

For more information, contact Gwen Parker, Disaster Relief Coordinator at 256-347-1545 or gbparkercullman@att.net.

