Cullman Co. student charged with terrorist threats

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County student was arrested over threats to other students, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Carmel Anthony Messina, 18, of Bremen, at Cold Springs High School.

Deputies said the arrest stemmed from a threat made by Messina on December 9, 2021 directed towards other students. Messina was arrested and taken to the Cullman County Detention Center.

He was charged with Terrorist Threats.

