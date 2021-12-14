A career in sports, but not on the field thanks to the ZeroZero Foundation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The odds are most kids will not become a professional athlete, but that does not mean those same kids cannot become a professional in the sports world.

That’s where the ZeroZero Foundation comes in.

“We want to introduce sports to children at a young age,” said Caleb Schmidt the founder and president of the ZeroZero Foundation. “We want to start them young in sports, but not just to teach them how to play, but what type of opportunities are out there as far as careers go with jobs in the sports world. That could mean becoming an engineer helping build stadiums or a sports journalist.”

Schmidt established the ZeroZero Foundation in 2020 and aims to give children the opportunity to learn and play sports. The foundation has recently launched its first Game Changer fundraising campaign and has set a goal of raising $50,000 before the end of the year! Funds raised will go towards providing equipment for kids and setting funds aside for future scholarships. You can learn more about the campaign by visiting www.zerozerofoundation.org

