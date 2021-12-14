BSC offers COVID-19 vaccines to elementary students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City School students got the chance to roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Central Park Elementary and Avondale Elementary School were the first two schools within the Birmingham City School district to offer the vaccine Monday.

About 25 five to 11-year-olds lined up in the school’s gymnasium this afternoon to get their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Parents had to sign permission slips and accompany their child to get the shot.

Pfizer’s kid-sized vaccine is given as two-dose primary series three weeks apart, but it’s a lower dose than the one used for people 12 years of age and older.

BCS partnered with Cahaba Medical Care to administer the shots and focused specifically on this age group to cut down on any confusion.

Central Park’s acting principal said she excited about the turnout.

“The students being in the school are in close proximity to each other, so we want to protect our students as much as possible and what helps us is by having them vaccinated, and the students are equally as excited to get their vaccines because they feel like they’re able to do their part to keep our community safe,” said Acting Principal, Angelia Groves.

Cahaba Medical Care will return next month to give students their second shots.

Ms. Groves said she believes older students and adults will also be able to get their shots at that time.

