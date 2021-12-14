Boaz man killed in car wreck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Boaz man died in a single car wreck Monday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, around 10:27 a.m. 32-year-old Rusty C. Richardson was driving a tanker truck along Interstate 59 about two miles north of Springville when the vehicle left the roadway and struck multiple trees.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital. No word on their condition.

The crash is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.