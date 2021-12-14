LawCall
Boaz man killed in car wreck

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Boaz man died in a single car wreck Monday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, around 10:27 a.m. 32-year-old Rusty C. Richardson was driving a tanker truck along Interstate 59 about two miles north of Springville when the vehicle left the roadway and struck multiple trees.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital. No word on their condition.

The crash is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division.

