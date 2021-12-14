Birmingham police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says detectives are conducting a critical missing person investigation in their search for a 10-year-old boy.

Police say Justin Allums has a recent history of going missing. He is described as 4′9″ tall, 125 pounds. His nickname is ‘Doughboy’.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, police were called in reference to him going missing from his home in the 4800 block of Court S.

Police say Justin was last seen wearing a red undershirt, a gray and blue long-sleeved shirt with a blue/black bubble jacket, black backpack, and black shoes,

Investigators say there is no evidence of foul play. The search and investigation are ongoing.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Allums, you’re asked to call the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 205-297-8413 or 911. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

