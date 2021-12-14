Alabama couple celebrates 74th wedding anniversary

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama couple featured by WSFA 12 News in 2020 as they marked their 73rd wedding anniversary is holding hands for another trip around the sun.

Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson, of Greenville, tied the knot on Dec. 14, 1947. On Tuesday, they celebrate their 74th year of wedded bliss. He’ll also mark his 94th birthday on Saturday.

The couple married 27,029 days ago and continues to live in the same home her mother gave them as a wedding present. The couple says they’re planning a quiet evening again just like they did last year.

While they didn’t know it at the time, the Robersons said “I do” the same day that NASCAR was founded all those years ago. Now, the race is on to wedding lap 75!

