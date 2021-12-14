2 people arrested in connection to teenager shot at Vestavia church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies arrested two people in connection to a shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on December 3, 2021 in the 2700 block of Altadena Road in Vestavia.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said on the night of December 3 they received calls that a male had entered the gymnasium at that location and fired shots at juveniles playing basketball.

One of them, 18-year-old Elder Michael Fauber, was struck by gunfire and transported to UAB Hospital. Deputies said thankfully, the victim’s condition is improving and he is expected to recover from his injuries.

Joint efforts between detectives in both the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Division and the Metro Area Crime Center, developed information that led to warrants being issued by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office against a suspect for attempted murder.

Agents with the United States Marshal’s Service took 18-year-old Courtney Lee Knight into custody on the warrant. Knight has been placed in the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham on a $60,000 bond.

Knight is accused of entering the Latter-day Saints’ facilities at the 2700 Block of Altadena Road on December 3rd and opening fire on an 18-year-old missionary for the church.

A warrant was also issued for 22-year-old Cornelius Omar-James Knight on the charge of hindering prosecution during the investigation of this case. He has also been placed in the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham His bond is set at $15,000.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said, “Our detectives worked tirelessly to develop the information from what initially seemed to be a needle in a haystack. Through collaborative efforts with the US Marshal’s Service, the community and other law enforcement agencies, they were able to solve this unwarranted attack on a blameless person. Our agency is extremely proud of the efforts by all those involved in helping to bring this case to a close.”

A spokesman with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued this statement on the shooting:

A missionary serving in the Alabama Birmingham Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after he was shot multiple times on Friday evening, December 3, 2021. Elder Michael Fauber, 18, of Dayton, Ohio, was in the Birmingham Stake Center in Vestavia Hills with two other missionaries and a group of people interested in learning more about the Church. A weekly athletic activity was being held and basketball was being played in the cultural hall. At approximately 8:30 p.m., Elder Fauber spoke with an unknown individual who came into the building during the activity. A few moments later, Elder Fauber was shot multiple times. The shooter then fled. Elder Fauber was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and has undergone surgery. His parents are arriving to the hospital this afternoon. Other missionaries in the building were not physically hurt but are receiving counseling. The Church is cooperating with law enforcement and is awaiting additional details from investigators. Our prayers are with this missionary, his family and all the missionaries and others impacted by this senseless act of violence.

Counseling has been provided to the two other missionaries and offered to anyone else at the scene, according to Penrod.

Elder Michael Fauber. (Source: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Elder’s parents, David and Rachel Fauber, were able to communicate with their son after doctors lowered his sedatives following two surgeries the day after the shooting, according to The Church News.

“We were just talking about what he had been through and that he wasn’t afraid,” David Fauber said. “He asked me, ‘Am I going to die?’ And I said, ‘I don’t think so. Are you afraid?’ He said, ‘No. I know that if I do, I know where I will go.’ That’s the amazing thing.”

Fauber was hit by four bullets in the shooting. “Two of the bullets struck him in the right side of his chest,” David Fauber said. “If they would have been on the left side, they would have hit his heart, and that would have been the end of that.”

