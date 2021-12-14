LawCall
2 people killed in shooting on East Lake Boulevard

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a double shooting on East Lake Boulevard after two people were killed. One person was found dead in the bushes and one person was found on the ground and later died.

East Precinct Officers responded to the Shell gas station at 3833 East Lake Blvd. on a call of two people shot.

Officers found a man on the ground who had been shot. He was taken to UAB where he died from his injuries.

Officers canvassed the area and found a second victim in the bushes nearby unresponsive. That person was dead.

Officers said they believe shots were fired into the victims’ car. Officers said there were several rounds of fire exchanged at the scene.

Officers said they also heard a third person showed up at a local hospital, but they can’t confirm that person was shot at this scene.

Officers said because this happened in broad daylight and in a heavily trafficked area, they are hoping someone will come forward with information on this crime.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

