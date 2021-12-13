UPDATE: UAB Police give ‘all clear’ after asking people to shelter in place
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: UAB Police gave the ‘all clear’ Monday morning following a pursuit. The alert read, “All clear. Weapon secured. Suspect last seen heading north, away from UAB. Anyone with more information, please call UABPD, 205-934-4434.”
ORIGINAL: UAB Police sent out UAB B-Alerts Monday morning asking people on and around campus to shelter in place because of a pursuit.
The last alert said, “Continue to shelter in place. Weapon secured by UABPD. Police are in pursuit of a black male wearing a brown shirt w/black long sleeve shirt underneath, black pants, white shoes. Updates to follow.”
We will update you as we get more information.
