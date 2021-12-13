Search for Birmingham Dollar General robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for the man they said robbed a Dollar General.

BPD detectives said on December 1, 2021 at approximately 8:19 p.m., the man entered the Family Dollar located at 3001 12th Ave North. Armed with a handgun, officers said he demanded money from the cashiers.

He took off westbound from the store with an unknown amount of money.

Dollar General robbery suspect (Birmingham Police Department)

If you can identify the person or have information that may aid detectives in this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You can remain anonymous and cash rewards are available for tips that lead to an arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.