LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Search for Birmingham Dollar General robbery suspect

Dollar General robbery suspect
Dollar General robbery suspect(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for the man they said robbed a Dollar General.

BPD detectives said on December 1, 2021 at approximately 8:19 p.m., the man entered the Family Dollar located at 3001 12th Ave North. Armed with a handgun, officers said he demanded money from the cashiers.

He took off westbound from the store with an unknown amount of money.

Dollar General robbery suspect
Dollar General robbery suspect(Birmingham Police Department)

If you can identify the person or have information that may aid detectives in this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You can remain  anonymous and cash rewards are available for tips that lead to an arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man found shot dead, slumped in a chair in Birmingham identified
Major crash on Parkway East in Birmingham
25-year-old woman killed in crash on Parkway East in Birmingham
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Bo Nix (10) throws ball between Auburn and Arkansas at...
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to transfer
One Trussville restaurant employee now paid
UPDATE: Trussville restaurant owner pays an employee who accused him of writing bad paychecks, offers a reason why it took so long
Roland Thibado
UPDATE: 18-year-old arrested in connection to 12-year-old shot in St. Clair County

Latest News

Birmingham Zoo's white rhinos
Birmingham Zoo’s 3 white rhinos moved to private facility
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory
Pell City child shot
folo on Pell City child shot
One year since vaccines
1 year since vaccinations rolled out
Ransomware attack
Ransomware attack