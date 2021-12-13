Samford Women building off UAB win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford Women knocked off UAB Sunday. It was a rivalry game so that means a lot, but to the players it’s the game where stuff started to click.

Shauntai Battle said other wins are good, but beating a quality UAB team that’s also your foe is a victory the Bulldogs can build on.

“I think we were finally there defensively. I think we need to do a better job of taking care of the ball,” Battle said. “But we finally figured it out and got it together.”

Next up is Ole Miss Friday in Oxford.

Battle said their defensive performance against the Blazers needs to carry over to the Ole Miss game.

The Bulldogs are back home December 29 against Kennesaw St. It’s their mental health awareness game.

