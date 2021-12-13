Samford Men’s Basketball is a group of winners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford Men’s hoops sit at 8-2. Not a bad place to be in mid-December.

The Bulldogs took some time off the court at their media day on Monday.

It’s the second year for head coach Bucky McMillan. The one thing coach wants you to know about the year’s squad is they’re all competitors.

Samford is sixth in the country in three-point attempts.

The Bulldogs will play fast, and they’ll shoot.

So far a marquee win is over Oregon State!

Outside the x’s and o’s, one thing that doesn’t have a spot on the state sheet is a team’s will to win.

“I think when you’re about winning, it makes coaching fun and it makes any game, regardless, you coming out on the right side of that possible,” McMillan said.

The players said they have a deep roster, which will help in their tough SOCON conference.

Center Jacob Tryon adding once they get some players back from injury, the Bulldogs will be dangerous.

You can catch Samford in action back home against Kennesaw State this Saturday.

