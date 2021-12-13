One person killed in home explosion, fire in Cottondale

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed and two people were injured, but escaped, a house explosion and fire in Cottondale Monday in Tuscaloosa County.

It happened around 11:00 a.m. in 1600 block of 60th Avenue.

Firefighters said three people were home at the time. A man was killed and two people were injured.

Crews said it took about 20 firefighters 45 minutes to put out the fire.

House explosion, fire kills man in Cottondale (WBRC)

Witnesses said they heard the explosion. No word on what caused it.

