Gov. Ivey joins fmr. Secretary of State Dr. Condoleezza Rice, others for Innovate Alabama announcement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will join former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Condoleezza Rice and other state leaders Tuesday to celebrate Innovate Alabama’s efforts and announce what is next for innovation in the state.

In the summer of 2020, Governor Ivey created the Alabama Innovation Commission to help promote entrepreneurial growth in the state. The commission presented its report to Governor Ivey this fall.

The Hoover Institution at Stanford University, led by Dr. Rice, recently shared its report on how to make Alabama more innovative and equipped for the future with the Innovation Commission.

Joining the governor in speaking at the event will be Dr. Rice, Alabama Department of Finance Director & Innovation Commission Chair Bill Poole, Alabama Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed and Alabama Power’s Zeke Smith.

