First Alert for sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! You may need to warm-up your vehicle and scrape the frost off the windshield this morning. Most spots are in the low to mid 30s with a few upper 20s showing up in Hamilton, Haleyville, Gadsden, and Jasper. Make sure you grab a warm coat before you walk out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and clear. High pressure is in place across the Southeast giving us nice weather for the next several days. Plan for temperatures to end up a little warmer today. We should climb into the upper 50s by noon. Highs today are forecast to warm into the low to mid 60s. We should see light southeasterly winds today at 5-10 mph. Once the sun sets at 4:40 PM, temperatures are forecast to rapidly drop back into the 50s and 40s this evening. Make sure you hold on to that jacket if you plan on being outside after 5 PM.

Geminid Meteor Shower: The Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight and early Tuesday morning. Look up at the night sky mainly after midnight away from city lights to view the event. We could see over 50 shooting stars per hour. The weather will be ideal for viewing across Central Alabama. Plan for mostly clear conditions with temperatures cooling down into the upper 30s and lower 40s early Tuesday morning. Shooting stars will be possible all week long, but they peak tomorrow morning before sunrise.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the big warm-up expected for the middle of the week. Temperatures could end up 10-15 degrees above average. Tuesday will end up mostly sunny with morning temperatures in the upper 30s with highs in the mid to upper 60s. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 70s with overnight lows in the 50s Thursday and Friday. Cloud cover is forecast to increase by the second half of the week, but we should remain dry through Thursday.

Rain Chances Return Next Weekend: Southerly flow will likely increase our humidity levels by the end of the week. Most of Friday is looking dry, but I’ll introduce a 20% chance for an isolated shower in far northwest Alabama thanks to an approaching cold front. Rain chances are forecast to increase Saturday as a cold front moves into our area. Rain chances are up to 50% Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Slightly cooler air could move into Central Alabama Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday could end up mostly cloudy with morning temperatures in the 40s and highs in the lower 60s. We will hold on to a small chance for widely scattered showers Sunday. I see no signs of very cold temperatures over the next seven days.

