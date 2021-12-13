Birmingham man on a mission to cleanup South Eastlake

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man said he’s on a mission to revitalize and clean up South Eastlake, one block at a time.

“It just makes a big difference when something looks neat and well-kept,” Vance Ballard said.

But some areas around Vance Ballard’s business, B & B Construction on Oporto Madrid are littered with trash. Recently, Ballard and his crew cleaned several blocks around London Ave.

“It took about a week. We cleaned up five to six entire F150 truck beds of trash,” Ballard said.

Ballard said he’s proud of the work, on top of renovating homes.

“I love taking the oldest, most beat-up, neglected home on the street and completely revitalizing it. As we do it, we take that opportunity to clean up all of the yards to the left and the right and pick up the trash,” Ballard explained.

He said he believed cleaning up trash, encourages pride in a community he grew up in and loves.

However, only a few weeks after his most recent cleanup, the roads were back to how they were.

“The roads that we cleaned up are already littered back up,” Ballard said.

Ballard then decided to take his efforts to clean the community up a step further by partnering with neighbors to petition the city to install garbage bins.

“We collectively want this as a community. We hope to present that to the city and hope that they’ll listen, and I think that they will,” Ballard said.

Ballard said he understands it will be an ongoing effort to keep the neighborhood clean but in the meantime, he planned to keep cleaning streets on a truck bed full at a time.

