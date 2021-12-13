Birmingham City Schools hosting vaccine clinics for kids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools is partnering with three vaccine providers to make COVID-19 vaccinations free and accessible for children 5 and up, parents and community residents at school locations through Thursday December 16.

The following clinics will be offered:

Monday Dec. 13

Avondale Elementary, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.,

Central Park Elementary School from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

WJ Christian K-8, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.,

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Glen Iris Elementary, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., (Including EPIC Elementary)

J.H. Phillips Academy, 1 to 2:30 p.m.,

Thursday, Dec. 16

South Hampton K-8, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.,

First doses, second doses and booster shots also will be available for adults at the Avondale clinic.

Five-year-old children and all youths 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult when being vaccinated.

