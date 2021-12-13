LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Biden plans to visit tornado damage in Kentucky as the federal response continues in D.C

With 64 dead and even more unaccounted for, President Biden says he’ll be making a trip to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the destruction caused by the weekend tornadoes.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - According to the White House, the president will travel to the area impacted by tornadoes on Wednesday. He’ll then attend a storm briefing before touring several of the communities now tasked with a grueling recovery from the rash of deadly tornadoes. The storms tore through several southern and midwestern states over the weekend, leaving dozens dead, more missing, and entire communities destroyed.

“We talked about how we can accelerate and expand federal assistance,” said President Biden after a meeting with government officials Monday.

President Biden released federal relief funding through a major disaster declaration for Kentucky on Sunday.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said it allows his department to coordinate a response with FEMA, as thousands search for temporary housing, water, fuel, and a way to communicate with loved ones.

“It’s not just providing the medium and the long term, but delivering for the people what they need right now,” Mayorkas said.

Kentucky’s lawmakers said they’re thankful for the disaster approval. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said he supports the Administration’s quick work to speed up resources.

“President Biden cut through the red tape to approve our request at an accelerated pace, providing the rapid support we need,” McConnell said.

And as efforts continue, President Biden, questioned whether or not the storms can be blamed on climate change. He said he’ll be chatting with the EPA and other agencies about the “unusual” length and paths of the tornadoes.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man found shot dead, slumped in a chair in Birmingham identified
Major crash on Parkway East in Birmingham
25-year-old woman killed in crash on Parkway East in Birmingham
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Bo Nix (10) throws ball between Auburn and Arkansas at...
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to transfer
One Trussville restaurant employee now paid
UPDATE: Trussville restaurant owner pays an employee who accused him of writing bad paychecks, offers a reason why it took so long
Roland Thibado
UPDATE: 18-year-old arrested in connection to 12-year-old shot in St. Clair County

Latest News

House explosion, fire kills man in Cottondale
‘I couldn’t believe that’: One person killed in home explosion, fire in Cottondale
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 file photo, an Afghan inspects the damage to the Ahmadi...
No troops disciplined in US strike killing Afghan civilians
A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes; at least 74 dead in Kentucky, authorities say
Is College Transfer Portal hurting high school students' opportunities for athletic scholarships?