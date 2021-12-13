Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to transfer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has announced on Instagram that he will be transferring from the university.

Nix has been the starting quarterback for the Tigers for three seasons. In 2019, he was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year, after throwing for over 2,500 yards and 16 touchdowns, while rushing for seven more.

“I have loved Auburn from the moment I knew Auburn,” said Nix. “Auburn has allowed me to fulfill my lifelong dream of playing in Jordan-Hare, and wearing AU on my helmet.”

It is unknown what school Nix will transfer to.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.