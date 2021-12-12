Woman killed in two car crash in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a woman from Arab was killed in a two car crash on Saturday morning.

Authorities say 40-year-old Jaclyn S. Goble died when the car she was driving collided with another vehicle. This happened on US 231 near the 283 mile marker, about five miles south of Arab. Authorities say Goble was not wearing a seat belt, and died on the scene.

Troopers with ALEA says the driver and the passenger from the other vehicle were taken to a hospital for their injuries. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is still investigating the cause of the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.