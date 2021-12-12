LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UPDATE: Trussville restaurant owner pays an employee who accused him of writing bad paychecks, offers a reason why it took so long

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the Trussville restaurant employees who accused their boss of refusing to pay them said he has now been paid.

Jacob Goodwin told WBRC Sunday that he was paid $1000, plus an extra $100 dollars ‘for his troubles’.

WBRC told you about this issue Wednesday night. Employees of Imperio Steakhouse and Grill said the owner, Alex Muniz, paid them with bad checks in September 2021, which left them with negative accounts and bank fees.

The employees reached out to WBRC for help. Muniz spoke to WBRC by phone Sunday, and said he was unable to pay some of his employees because his partners left him with financial difficulties and that he also had issues with his bank account.

“I’ve been pushing to come afloat and that’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve been coming on by myself. I’ve been working on this business since I was 15 years old. I apologize. All I want is for everybody to be happy,” Muniz said

Muniz said he planned to pay the other two workers who asked WBRC for help in person, and he would continue to get his business back on track.

Goodwin said he was happy to finally be paid for the work he performed and wanted to put the experience behind him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Nakita Blocton removed from the bench effective immediately
Jefferson County Judge removed from the bench effectively immediately
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Man to be charged for dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount County
Josh Niblett is headed to Georgia
Hoover High School Football Coach Josh Niblett leaving after 14 years
Restaurant employees say boss is not paying them
Former Trussville restaurant workers still looking for back pay
Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles, killed on Hwy 78
Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles, killed on Hwy 78

Latest News

One Trussville restaurant employee now paid
One Trussville restaurant employee now paid
Officials are investigating after a tree fell on a house in Ensley.
One injured after tree falls on house in Ensley
Glenn Foster Jr.'s family said family wasn’t allowed to see or talk to Foster Jr. while he was...
Family calls for answers after Glenn Foster Jr’s death in Alabama police custody
Pfizer vaccine officials said two doses of their vaccine are likely not strong enough to...
Alabama health officials say COVID-19 could be around for decades