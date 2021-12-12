UPDATE: Trussville restaurant owner pays an employee who accused him of writing bad paychecks, offers a reason why it took so long

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the Trussville restaurant employees who accused their boss of refusing to pay them said he has now been paid.

Jacob Goodwin told WBRC Sunday that he was paid $1000, plus an extra $100 dollars ‘for his troubles’.

WBRC told you about this issue Wednesday night. Employees of Imperio Steakhouse and Grill said the owner, Alex Muniz, paid them with bad checks in September 2021, which left them with negative accounts and bank fees.

The employees reached out to WBRC for help. Muniz spoke to WBRC by phone Sunday, and said he was unable to pay some of his employees because his partners left him with financial difficulties and that he also had issues with his bank account.

“I’ve been pushing to come afloat and that’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve been coming on by myself. I’ve been working on this business since I was 15 years old. I apologize. All I want is for everybody to be happy,” Muniz said

Muniz said he planned to pay the other two workers who asked WBRC for help in person, and he would continue to get his business back on track.

Goodwin said he was happy to finally be paid for the work he performed and wanted to put the experience behind him.

