A sensory-friendly Santa experience

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Santa got to work a little early Sunday at the Riverchase Galleria, participating in Santa Cares Day for children with all spectrums of special needs.

Charlotte didn’t always like sharing her Christmas list with Santa.

“She would just walk away, and do what we call escape,” Charlotte’s mom, Ayesha Bryant said.

During the Autism Speaks, sensory-friendly hour with Santa, more children, like Charlotte, enjoyed their time with the jolliest elf without being overwhelmed.

“Just without having the crowds and as well as the low lighting,” Bryant added.

“It’s very special in Alabama. I feel like a lot of times autistic children don’t get the same opportunities as a typical child would get,” Stephanie Garcia added.

The low-key setting also helped the kids open up.

“He said he got me a lot of stuff, and I asked a lot of questions for Santa,” Charlotte said.

Gavin was able to tell Kris Kringle why he wanted Chuck-E-Cheese toys this Christmas.

“Because when I was a little kid I went to Chuck-E-Cheese’s all the time,” Gavin said.

Bryant said those conversations are confidence boosters that will last well beyond the holiday season.

“Which is important with children on the spectrum,” Bryant said.

“Anytime there’s attention drawn to the autism community, it’s a special time, so we wanted to support that,” Garcia added.

