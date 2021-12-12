One injured after tree falls on house in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials are investigating after a tree fell on a house in Ensley.

This happened Saturday night in the 1500 block of 41st Street Ensley. Battalion Chief Barry Casey with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say three people were inside of the home at the time, but one person sustained minor injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.