One injured after tree falls on house in Ensley

Officials are investigating after a tree fell on a house in Ensley.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials are investigating after a tree fell on a house in Ensley.

This happened Saturday night in the 1500 block of 41st Street Ensley. Battalion Chief Barry Casey with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say three people were inside of the home at the time, but one person sustained minor injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

