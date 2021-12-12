LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Monette community bands together during tornado

By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The screams of fear after the tornado in Monette could be heard a mile away.

“It’s something I will probably die with. Honestly, thinking that children could be hurt. You know, pretty tough,” said Monette resident Jordan Woods.

Dozens of homes across Monette were destroyed by the tornado. A couple of homeowners shared their experiences of that night.

Woods’ home was hit hard. His door was blown in, windows busted, and boards flew from the front to the back of his home.

Friday night, he left his home to help neighbors stay safe.

“We was able to leave our house and we were actually able to go to my mother’s house and she has a storm cellar,” he said.

He let his neighbor, Tony Benham Jr. and his family, go into the storm shelter.

Benham made sure his children and wife were in the shelter, but his mom was bound to a bed in the house and could not leave.

He chose to stay with her inside the house.

“I grabbed that king-sized mattress and threw it up on her feet and we hit where the furnace is,” said Benham.

Benham said he flew across the house and ended up under a lot of debris, fortunately, they all made it out alive.

“You see what happened, we did all we could do. We went all across the room,” he said.

Both neighbors shared that unity kept everyone safe.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Nakita Blocton removed from the bench effective immediately
Jefferson County Judge removed from the bench effectively immediately
Governor Kay Ivey has issued nearly $2.8M in grants to help low-income residents become...
Governor Ivey issues grants to help low income residents to become self sufficient
Birmingham Police: Man shot and killed, found dead in chair
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
No word on when the road will reopen.
Road closed in area of Shelby Co. due to large tree down

Latest News

FIRST ALERT Sunday hourly forecast
FIRST ALERT: Warmer temperatures this week
FIRST ALERT Sunday AM weather update
FIRST ALERT Sunday AM weather update
FIRST ALERT Sunday AM weather
FIRST ALERT Sunday AM weather
FIRST ALERT: Rain coming to an end tonight
FIRST ALERT: Rain coming to an end tonight
First Alert Weather P.M. update: 12-11-21
First Alert Weather P.M. update: 12-11-21