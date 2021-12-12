LawCall
Mayfield, Ky. residents storm damage clean up

By Breanna Harris
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Many residents who live in Mayfield, Ky. are left to pick up the pieces after a preliminary EF3 tornado slammed into the city Friday night.

”This was my home until last night,” said a Mayfield resident.

One resident said she and her husband lived in their home for more than 37 years, but that changed after the tornado hit.

They never imagined their home being destroyed.

“I was told by a friend that the courthouse was down, and it was heading towards my house, but I never dreamed this. I just thought maybe a shingle or two and I lost it when they brought me this morning,” said another Mayfield resident.

Barbara Patterson said her home is destroyed and cannot be rebuilt.

“We’ve had good times in there and we’ve had bad, my mom died in there she lived with me and died and it’s just so many good and bad memories but the hardest thing I think is gonna leave tonight walk out of here,” Patterson said.

Pastor Justin Carrico, at Catalyst church, said it’s important for the community to come together in a time of need.

“If there’s anything about Mayfield and graves county this community rallies together every time and so everything that’s happened today everything that is happening right now in this building and the people who are coming in the volunteers they all just showed up,” Carrico said.

Patterson wants, more than anything, is to be with her family.

“Just being able to get somewhere to be together, find us a place and be together and then get our family back we’re very oriented family and that’s what’s carrying us through right now is our family and the lord,” Patterson said.

The Catalyst Church is accepting donations including coats, diapers, and clothes for those in need.

For resources such as shelter, food, or if you’re interested in volunteering and giving back, see our story on how to help those affected by the tornadoes.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

