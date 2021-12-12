LawCall
Advertisement

Major crash on Parkway East in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major accident on Parkway East in Birmingham Sunday morning.

It happened before 7:00 a.m. in the 9300 block of Parkway East near Roebuck Parkway.

At least one vehicle was involved.

The vehicle struck a utility pole. Crews closed some lanes to traffic while they investigated the accident.

We are working to get more information on injuries and how it happened.

Birmingham Police as well as Birmingham Fire Rescue crews were on the scene.

No word on when the road will reopen.
