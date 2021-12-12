Juvenile injured in shooting in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office say a juvenile has been injured after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say this happened on Bowman Circle in Pell City. Troopers say the victim was taken to Children’s Hospital. So far, no word on their condition or if there are any suspects in this case.

Authorities say there is no active threat in the area. We will update this story as we learn more information.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred around 1:00 pm off Bowman... Posted by Office of the Sheriff - St. Clair County Alabama on Sunday, December 12, 2021

