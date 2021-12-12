Funeral held for slain Wilcox County lawman

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A funeral was held at Wilcox Central High School in Camden Sunday to honor Madison “Skip” Nicholson.

The retired Wilcox County deputy was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call in the Yellow Bluff community on Dec. 1. He was 78.

People from all over the U.S. were in Camden to honor Nicholson, including Chris Heisler, president of the U.S. Honor Flag. Nicholson was honored by the American flag that has flown over so many historic sites.

“His entire life was for service. So making that ultimate sacrifice, A very, very special American flag came in here just a few minutes ago. It flew at ground zero. That same flag has been to over 1000 funerals all over the nation, Iraq, Afghanistan, even in the last space shuttle traveling millions and millions of miles. Because of his selfless service, and the kind of courageous individual this person was, the honor flag is here to honor him today,” Heisler said.

The Associated Press reports that Nicholson was working as a constable that night when he went to the scene with Chief Deputy Trent Gulley. Gulley was also shot but survived.

Authorities say the suspect, Billy Bizzell, was fatally shot at the scene.

