LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Funeral held for slain Wilcox County lawman

A funeral was held at Wilcox Central High School in Camden Sunday to honor Madison “Skip”...
A funeral was held at Wilcox Central High School in Camden Sunday to honor Madison “Skip” Nicholson.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A funeral was held at Wilcox Central High School in Camden Sunday to honor Madison “Skip” Nicholson.

The retired Wilcox County deputy was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call in the Yellow Bluff community on Dec. 1. He was 78.

People from all over the U.S. were in Camden to honor Nicholson, including Chris Heisler, president of the U.S. Honor Flag. Nicholson was honored by the American flag that has flown over so many historic sites.

“His entire life was for service. So making that ultimate sacrifice, A very, very special American flag came in here just a few minutes ago. It flew at ground zero. That same flag has been to over 1000 funerals all over the nation, Iraq, Afghanistan, even in the last space shuttle traveling millions and millions of miles. Because of his selfless service, and the kind of courageous individual this person was, the honor flag is here to honor him today,” Heisler said.

The Associated Press reports that Nicholson was working as a constable that night when he went to the scene with Chief Deputy Trent Gulley. Gulley was also shot but survived.

Authorities say the suspect, Billy Bizzell, was fatally shot at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Nakita Blocton removed from the bench effective immediately
Jefferson County Judge removed from the bench effectively immediately
Birmingham Police: Man shot and killed, found dead in chair
Governor Kay Ivey has issued nearly $2.8M in grants to help low-income residents become...
Governor Ivey issues grants to help low income residents to become self sufficient
One Trussville restaurant employee now paid
UPDATE: Trussville restaurant owner pays an employee who accused him of writing bad paychecks, offers a reason why it took so long
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Warm, dry pattern in store this week
FIRST ALERT: Warm, dry pattern in store this week
Juvenile injured in shooting in St. Clair County
Juvenile injured in shooting in St. Clair County
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
70 dead in Ky. following large tornado
John’Terius Tyrece Allen
Arrest made after man shot and killed in Brent