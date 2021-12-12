FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and cooler temperatures Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Sunday! Thankfully, our weather today is going to be quiet and dry. We had a strong cold front move through yesterday that has brought us some chilly temperatures this morning. Most locations are cooling off into the 30s. A few areas such as Hamilton, Haleyville, Cullman, and Jasper have dropped into the lower 30s. You’ll likely need a coat if you are heading outside this morning. Temperatures are nearly 30-40 degrees cooler this morning compared to Saturday morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing clouds moving out of the area. High pressure will move in across the Southeast giving us plenty of sunshine today and cooler temperatures. Plan for temperatures to warm up into the upper 40s around noon. We will end up with highs in the mid 50s with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful afternoon, but you’ll likely need the jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool quickly into the mid to upper 40s by 6 PM. We will likely see another chilly morning tomorrow, but warmer temperatures are on the way as we head into the new week.

Monday’s Forecast: Monday morning may be our coldest morning for the rest of the week. With a clear sky and light winds, temperatures will likely cool into the mid to upper 30s tomorrow morning. A few spots north of Birmingham could dip into the lower 30s. Just make sure you bring your pets inside so they can stay warm. Patchy frost can’t be ruled out. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine and blue sky tomorrow with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 60s. Southeast winds will help us warm up above average tomorrow afternoon. Average high for the middle of December is 58°F.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the big warm-up expected as we head into the week. Temperatures could end up 10-15 degrees above average. Tuesday will end up mostly sunny with morning temperatures in the lower 40s with highs in the upper 60s. By the middle and end of this week, high temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. Cloud cover is forecast to increase by the second half of the week, but we should remain dry through Thursday.

Rain Chances Return Next Weekend: Southerly flow will likely increase our humidity levels by the end of the week. Most of Friday is looking dry, but I’ll introduce a 20% chance for an isolated shower in far northwest Alabama thanks to an approaching cold front. Rain chances are forecast to increase Saturday as a cold front moves into our area. Timing and intensity of this system is still questionable this far out in time. I would plan for the chance for rain and an isolated thunderstorm Saturday into Sunday. This next system does not look like it’ll produce strong or severe storms as this time. Temperatures could cool back to near-average or slightly below average by early next week. More rain chances will also be possible as another disturbance moves in from the Gulf of Mexico next Monday and Tuesday.

WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel

