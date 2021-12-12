Family calls for answers after Glenn Foster Jr’s death in Alabama police custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, December 4th, former NFL player Glenn Foster Jr. was arrested in Pickens County after police said he led them on a high speed chase. He died two days later while in police custody.

Police said after his arrest for the high speed chase in Reform, Glenn Foster Jr. allegedly got in a fight with another prisoner over socks. Police said they then were moving him to a medical facility in Northport, where they said he died the next day.

“My son was a good man,” Glenn Foster Sr. said “My son wasn’t a criminal. Glenn was much more than a football player. He became somebody. In 31 years of life, he impacted a lot of people. He did a lot of things and it is a tragedy that his life was cut short, under what I would say is suspicious circumstances.”

Foster Sr. said family wasn’t allowed to see or talk to Foster Jr. while he was in custody. He said they have not been given a cause of death by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department or the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

“The fundamental issue really is that he was in the custody of law enforcement and now he is no longer alive,” Foster family’s co-council Diandra “Fu” Debrosse Zimmermann said.

“What did they do to my son while he was in jail for those many days,” Foster Sr. said. “What happened to him physically, whether he was beat by inmates or prison staff or sheriff police?”

With many questions surrounding Foster Jr’s exact cause of death, the family is planning to do a private autopsy. One is also being done by the state.

“Securing a private autopsy is the best way to ensure a proper autopsy has been conducted,” Zimmermann said. “At the end of the day, the objective is to get accountability and justice. And, to have transparency in what we pray is a transparent investigation on behalf of law enforcement.”

Police said Foster Jr. was struggling with his mental health and his parents said that’s exactly why he should have been watched closely.

“I wish they had treated my son more fairly,” mother Sabrina Foster said. “And, look at the fact that if he was demonstrating any issues, that they would have paid close attention and given him assistance.”

“The county and the city have a lot of questions to answer about what ultimately lead to this gentleman’s death,” Zimmerman said.

WBRC reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for an update on their findings, but did not hear back.

Officials with ALEA issued this statement on December 7th:

On Monday, December 6, at the request of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an in-custody death, which was reported on Monday, December 6, at a medical facility in Northport. SBI Special Agents identified Glenn Foster, 31, of Louisiana as the deceased. The body was released to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for further investigation. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office.

