Ethan’s Heart: More than 200 care packages and sleeping bags given out in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People experiencing homelessness in Birmingham now have something special to keep them warm thanks to 11-year-old Ethan Hill and his family.

Ethan, his mother, and other volunteers handed out more than 200 care packages and sleeping bags Saturday. They took a moving truck full of donations to local parks and homeless encampments, as part of Ethan’s heart Bags4Blessings.

This young man, with the huge heart, has been doing good deeds like this since he was 6 years old, and the effort keeps growing.

Volunteers help the family make the care packages, and even companies are making donations.

Ethan says he wouldn’t want to spend his Saturday any other way. “It’s a blessing to be able to give back to the people and it’s pretty much better to me than sitting at home playing on the PlayStation or something.”

This all started with Ethan using his own money. But as this effort grows, you can help. If you want to contribute click here for Ethan’s website.

