City approves Point Mallard admission increase

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur City Council approved a rate increase for admission at Point Mallard, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

The council voted 4-1 last week to approve proposed admission rate increases for 2022 that range from 40% to 53%.

Individual summer season pass prices will increase from $99 to $140, a 41% increase. However, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said they are on sale for $80 until Dec. 19. Another $80 sale will likely be held in March, but those dates have not been set, he told Decatur Daily.

Daily ticket prices will increase 40%, from $20 to $28 for ages 1-61 and from $15 to $23 for ages 3-11 and 62 and over. The free admission age range will shrink from 4-and-younger to 2-and-younger.

The Aquatics Park has not increased daily ticket prices since 2013, and the last season pass increase was in 2011, according to Point Mallard Manager Stephanie McLain.

She said the rate increases are necessary so the park can increase pay for its seasonal employees “so we are more competitive in the job market.” The rate increases are expected to generate about $250,000 in additional revenue.

