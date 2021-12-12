Birmingham Police: Man shot and killed, found dead in chair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was found shot to death, slumped in a chair in a Birmingham apartment, according to Birmingham Police.

Birmingham detectives said the incident happened after midnight Sunday, December 12, 2021 at an apartment located at 956 Pike Road.

The victim will be identified upon notification of next of kin.

Officers from West Precinct responded to the location on a call of a person shot. Officers found the victim in a front room of the apartment slumped over in a chair suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and the victim was pronounced dead.

Details of what led up to the shooting are under investigation.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Officers said the incident was isolated to this apartment. There were no other injuries.

If anyone has information on the case contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

