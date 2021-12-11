UPDATE: FedEx working to speed up operations at Bessemer facility plagued with delays

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Changes are underway to speed up the delivery process at the FedEx facility in Bessemer that’s been plagued with delays.

For weeks, we’ve been telling you about the growing frustration with people dealing with shipping delays at the new FedEx facility in Bessemer. Some people we spoke with are being told their packages are sitting on FedEx trailers waiting to be unloaded among other issues. FedEx says it had some start-up challenges at that new facility along with worker shortages.

“What is happening there is not the norm for us,” Jenny Robertson, FedEx Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications said.

FedEx is now taking action. The company tells WBRC in the past three weeks, its doubled the number of package handlers in Bessemer. Packages are also being re-directed to other facilities in the region and FedEx has opened its Trussville location back up to relieve a lot of the volume from the Bessemer facility.

“We also have all hands-on deck. We’ve sent engineers in from our headquarters to look at our processes and to find ways to move these packages through our facility faster and we’re taking advantage of our seven-day operations,” Robertson said.

Frustrated customers are hoping the changes being made locally will make a difference.

“The FedEx brand stands for reliability and trust and we recognize that we have not lived up to that in the Birmingham area in recent weeks. We take that very seriously at FedEx and that it why we are investing a lot of resources into the area, sending in additional help, redirecting packages where we can because this is not who we are,” Robertson said.

Robertson says FedEx is working on the weekends to alleviate the backlog at its Bessemer location. She also says it’s their intent to get all packages delivered in time for the holidays.

