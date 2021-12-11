LawCall
Tuscaloosa PD: Person killed, argument may have started at a club

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was shot and killed early Saturday morning, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

It happened in the area of Greensboro Ave and 24th Street.


Officers believe the shooting stemmed from an incident that happened at Club 205 at 2237 Greensboro Ave.


Any witnesses or anyone who saw anything are asked to call VCU at 205-464-8690.

