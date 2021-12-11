Significant damage across Bowling Green following storm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green area is seeing significant damage after a potential tornado moved through the area early morning.

Anyone in need of immediate shelter can go to South Warren High School. They should be opening up that facility within the next hour.

According to Western Kentucky University, emergency crews are assessing significant storm damage and the university is in contact with all residential staff. There have not been any injuries reported on campus at this time.

Bowling Green Police say all agencies in the city and county are responding to damage at this time.

Police say several warehouses at the Industrial Park are “completely collapsed.” Power is out at the park which makes it difficult to see anything at this time.

According to Bowling Green Police, they are currently working numerous reports of building collapses, gas leaks, and extractions in the city due to the tornado and severe weather. All city crews are working to clear the debris in the roadway. WKU will NOT hold commencement ceremonies Saturday, December 11. Officials will work to reschedule graduation.

14,000 BGMU customers are out of power in the city.

The Medical Center at Bowling Green is currently experiencing a telephone outage. Patients are safe and EMS is responding to emergency calls.

Damage on Russellville Rd is MAJOR.



Multiple structures hit. Some completely destroyed.



Debris is ALL OVER the road. Stay inside or take alternate route. pic.twitter.com/xLt85BPoDv — Alexandra Hennard (@alliehennard) December 11, 2021

Jordan Smith, a resident who lives on Hillridge Court said apartments there are completely destroyed.

“A ton of people are going around trying to help others. I live here. My place is destroyed. I cannot find my car,” said Smith.

WBKO Sports Reporter Mohammad Ahmad experienced significant damage to his own apartment near Russellville Road.

Officials are warning the public to NOT drive around to assess the damage. Power lines are down and dangerous, it’s raining, it is extremely dark out there, and people do not need to be getting in the way of the emergency crews who are out doing their jobs. Please stay inside and stay safe.

