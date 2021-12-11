BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, are working together to provide a Christmas for children whose mothers are currently incarcerated in the Jefferson County Jail or if they are residents in the Housing Authority of Birmingham District.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway is asking for the public’s help in securing gifts for the children in need. He is teaming up with Congresswomen Terri Sewell, Pastor Mike McClure Jr., Alabama Power, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. UNITED, and Salute to Selma for Operation Merry Christmas.

The mission focuses on children whose mothers are currently incarcerated in the Jefferson County Jail or if they are residents in the Housing Authority of Birmingham District. The sheriff is asking the public to nominate children for the project.

You can make the submissions online at operationmerrychristmas.net. The deadline to register a child is Thursday, December 16, 2021. When registering, you must include the child’s name, address, and three items on their wish list. Sheriff Pettway and his elves will deliver the presents on Christmas Eve.

“The holidays are a joyous time where we all can come together and spend time with the ones we love. It warms my heart to be able to spread some of that love and joy to some of the youngest members of our community.” Sheriff Mark Pettway, Jefferson County.

