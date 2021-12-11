LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Operation Merry Christmas

The mission focuses on children whose mothers are currently incarcerated in the Jefferson County Jail or HABD residents.
(WBTV)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, are working together to provide a Christmas for children whose mothers are currently incarcerated in the Jefferson County Jail or if they are residents in the Housing Authority of Birmingham District.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway is asking for the public’s help in securing gifts for the children in need. He is teaming up with Congresswomen Terri Sewell, Pastor Mike McClure Jr., Alabama Power, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. UNITED, and Salute to Selma for Operation Merry Christmas.

The mission focuses on children whose mothers are currently incarcerated in the Jefferson County Jail or if they are residents in the Housing Authority of Birmingham District. The sheriff is asking the public to nominate children for the project.

You can make the submissions online at operationmerrychristmas.net. The deadline to register a child is Thursday, December 16, 2021. When registering, you must include the child’s name, address, and three items on their wish list. Sheriff Pettway and his elves will deliver the presents on Christmas Eve.

“The holidays are a joyous time where we all can come together and spend time with the ones we love. It warms my heart to be able to spread some of that love and joy to some of the youngest members of our community.” Sheriff Mark Pettway, Jefferson County.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Nakita Blocton removed from the bench effective immediately
Jefferson County Judge removed from the bench effectively immediately
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Man to be charged for dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount County
Josh Niblett is headed to Georgia
Hoover High School Football Coach Josh Niblett leaving after 14 years
Restaurant employees say boss is not paying them
Former Trussville restaurant workers still looking for back pay
Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles, killed on Hwy 78
Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles, killed on Hwy 78

Latest News

Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies
No word on when the road will reopen.
Road closed in area of Shelby Co. due to large tree down
EMS workers rescued a Tennessee woman from her overturned mobile home after a violent tornado...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
One student confirmed dead following late night storms
Western Kentucky student confirmed dead in early morning storms