National Weather Service surveying damage caused by Friday night's severe storms

National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe...
National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe storms Friday night.(Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 4 hours ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Paduach has sent multiple crews out on Saturday to survey damage caused by Friday night’s severe storms.

On social media, the NWS said, “It’s going to be a long haul this week getting to everyone.”

The weather agency is asking for patients and said they will release more information once they start getting specifics.

NWS Paducah will have one of their survey crews in Mayfield, but stated they are getting help from other NWS offices.

They said the surveying will be a team effort.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Jefferson County Judge removed from the bench effectively immediately
Man to be charged for dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount County
Hoover High School Football Coach Josh Niblett leaving after 14 years
Former Trussville restaurant workers still looking for back pay
Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles, killed on Hwy 78

FIRST ALERT: Rain coming to an end tonight
FIRST ALERT: Severe storm potential today
FIRST ALERT Saturday morning forecast
FIRST ALERT Saturday morning forecast
A First Alert for gusty winds overnight and the possibility of severe storms Saturday
First Alert Weather 9 P.M. Update: 12-10-21