Man wanted, woman in custody in connection to 64-year-old man shot multiple times in Irondale

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 64-year-old man was shot multiple times Wednesday morning during an attempted carjacking according to Irondale Police.

The incident occurred at the Shell gas station on Edwards Lake Road around 8 a.m. on December 8, 2021.

The victim was taken to UAB Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. The agencies included Trussville Police, Irondale Police, Birmingham Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. The investigation was started by Irondale Police Department due to the Shell station being in their jurisdiction.

While Irondale Police Officers were conducting their investigation, information was discovered that the events may have begun in Trussville. Trussville’s Criminal Investigations Division worked along with Irondale Investigators to continue gathering information.

The investigation led to the identities of two suspects, Alfred Lewis Logan, 42, and Lindsey Nicole Calton, 37, both from North Carolina. Investigators obtained felony warrants through the Jefferson County DA’s Office for Robbery 1st degree, Kidnapping 1st degree and Assault 1st degree on both Alfred Logan and Lindsey Calton.

Law Enforcement Officers were able to locate Lindsey Calton and she is currently in custody. Alfred Lewis Logan remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anybody with information about this case or the whereabouts of Alfred Lewis Logan can contact Irondale Police at (205) 956-5990 or Trussville Police at (205) 655-2101.

