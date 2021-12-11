Man shot and killed in Brent, city’s 1st homicide of 2021

BRENT, Ala. (WBRC) - Brent’s Police Chief Terry Nichols says they are working a deadly shooting.

A man was shot and killed around 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the Brent Hill area on B-I Way between Highway 5 and Anderson Street.

No one is in custody, but police say some sort of altercation happened in the street.

ALEA is helping Brent Police with this investigation.

Chief Nichols say this is Brent’s first homicide of 2021.

