Advertisement

Hundreds of homes destroyed in Bowling Green tornado

12 confirmed dead, so far.
Hundreds of homes damaged in Bowling Green tornado.
Hundreds of homes damaged in Bowling Green tornado.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “You are not alone. Today, Kentucky is absolutely united,” Governor Andy Beshear said Saturday, as the city was cleaning up from wide-spread tornado damage.

According to Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, over 500 homes and 100 businesses have been destroyed at the latest tally.

WBKO News confirmed through the Warren County coroner that there were at least 12 deaths in relation to the storm. During Saturday’s news conference, Beshear said he expected Warren County’s death toll to be in the double digits.

In the Warren County area, officials urge anyone who is trying to locate a missing person, report a gas leak, or any other emergency to all (270) 393-4116.

As the temperatures drop tonight, South Warren Middle School will be open to families for food, assistance, and shelter tonight. The school told WBKO News that buses will continue to run from Jennings Creek Elementary School to South Warren Middle School to transport families. Tarps and laundry baskets are needed at Jennings Creek Elementary to help families cover and transport belongings.

Officials are urging everyone to stay off the roads if they can. The streets are becoming busing, making it hard to navigate, making it hard for officials to do their job.

At Beshear’s news conference we learned that President Biden signed a federal emergency disaster declaration. “That rarely happens in the midst of a disaster,” Beshear said. FEMA will be in Kentucky Sunday.

The governor and Bowling Green area officials addressed many ways people can efficiently help in recovery efforts:

  • Stay home if you have power and are safe
  • Give Blood
  • Donate through a new, special found helping the on-the-ground relief efforts. TeamWKYrelieffund.my.gov

