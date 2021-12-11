LawCall
Governor Ivey issues grants to help low income residents to become self sufficient

Governor Kay Ivey has issued nearly $2.8M in grants to help low-income residents become self-sufficient.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has issued nearly $2.8M in grants to help low-income residents become self-sufficient.

Community Service Block Grants will be given to 18 community action agencies across Alabama. The grants will help agencies teach skills to get jobs, provide emergency assistance and help people maintain staying in their homes.

Below is a list of the agencies receiving grants and how much they will receive.

Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. - $123,117 (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties)

Community Action Partnership Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties - $195,509 (Limestone and Madison counties)

Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. - $249,459 (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall, and St. Clair counties)

Community Action Partnership of North Alabama - $184,657 (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan and Winston counties)

Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. - $50,488 (Walker County)

Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne Counties – $188,052 (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, and Talladega counties)

Community Action of Etowah County Inc. - $69,945 (Etowah County)

Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. - $21,619 (Pickens County)

Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. - $305,269 (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Hale, Greene, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties)

Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers, Tallapoosa, Coosa - $64,724 (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties)

Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. - $146,290 (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby counties)

Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. - $168,027 (Montgomery County)

Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. - $101,514 (Lee County)

Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. - $69,111 (Macon and Russell counties)

Organized Community Action Program Inc. - $148,547 (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike counties)

Community Action Agency of South Alabama - $228,786 (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe, and Wilcox counties)

Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. - $152,559 (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties)

Mobile Community Action Inc. - $326,747 (Mobile and Washington counties)

