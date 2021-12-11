LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear said storm death toll in Kentucky could exceed 50 people

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear will update Kentuckians on weather damage and conditions across...
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear will update Kentuckians on weather damage and conditions across the commonwealth.(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear said the commonwealth’s overnight storms could have killed more than 50 Kentuckians.

During a news presser with Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard, Beshear confirmed that a large number of casualties may come from Graves County, but that multiple counties may have reported deaths due to storms.

Beshear earlier confirmed in a tweet that a state of emergency has been declared due to the damage in Western Kentucky. 181 National Guardsmen are being sent across Kentucky communities to assist.

“This tornado event may surpass the 1974 Super Outbreak as one of the most deadly in Kentucky’s history,” director of Kentucky Emergency Management Michael Dossett said.

That incident had 71 deaths confirmed, with most in Meade County where an F5 tornado hit.

As of 4:45 a.m., 56,856 Kentuckians are without power, Beshear said.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Nakita Blocton removed from the bench effective immediately
Jefferson County Judge removed from the bench effectively immediately
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Man to be charged for dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount County
Josh Niblett is headed to Georgia
Hoover High School Football Coach Josh Niblett leaving after 14 years
Restaurant employees say boss is not paying them
Former Trussville restaurant workers still looking for back pay
Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles, killed on Hwy 78
Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles, killed on Hwy 78

Latest News

Governor Kay Ivey has issued nearly $2.8M in grants to help low-income residents become...
Governor Ivey issues grants to help low income residents to become self sufficient
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97) celebrates dueing an NFL football game...
Glenn Foster was found dead in a police cruiser upon arrival at Ala. medical facility, attorneys say
Legal Services Alabama helps provide legal guidance to low-income individuals.
Legal Services Alabama assisting struggling renters, landlords
As the legislative conference for the Association of County Commissions of Alabama wrapped up...
Alabama county leaders outline legislative priorities, expect them to pass
Gov. Ivey announces nearly $7 million in grants for highway safety