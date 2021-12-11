FIRST ALERT: Severe threat coming to an end

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a catastrophic tornado break to our north and west last night, the residual, low-end severe threat from this same system is slowly coming to an end for central Alabama as the line exits south and eastward. Though the leading edge of the storms are moving out, we will still have some lingering light to moderate rain that will stick around through the afternoon. So, if you’re heading to any Christmas parades or trying to knock-out some shopping, just have the rain gear around through sunset. We will dry out tonight though as the strong cold front associated with this system brings another dose of chilly winter air back into Alabama.

A First Alert for blustery winds to remain in effect through the overnight hours, but they should subside for Sunday. Temperatures will drop this evening as the front descends across the Southeast, so we also have a FIRST ALERT for wind chills in the 30s for your Saturday evening plans. Trade in the rain gear for the warm coat again! Though we expect breezy conditions overnight, temperatures will still drop into the 30s for Sunday morning with temperatures even a few degrees colder early Monday. By then, we likely will need to monitor for any frost or freeze threat, so not a bad idea to make cold weather preps the next couple of nights.

With the rain coming to an end later today, Sunday will shape up to be a much quieter day weatherwise, a trend that will carry into next week. Highs will only top out in the 50s tomorrow, but at least we’ll get a welcome dose of abundant sunshine! After Monday morning, a warming trend kicks in that will put highs in the 60s for the start of the week with 70s possible Wednesday and beyond. Expect a mostly sunny sky through mid-week, but moisture will gradually return late in the work week, bringing some more clouds around each day. Any chance of rain should hold off until next weekend, when Our Next Big Thing will be a return to a more unsettled weather pattern again. For now, we have showers in the forecast for NEXT Saturday and Sunday again, though no immediate concerns for severe weather.

In the meantime, just a little bit longer to deal with the current rainy weather before we dry out and crank up the heater again tonight!

